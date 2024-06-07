Crash course on financial education offered for young adults at St. Johns County libraries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library is teaming up with the Jacksonville Chapter of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants to offer young adults a crash course in finance. Young adults between the ages of 15 to 20 are invited.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Topics will include:

Savings and budgeting

Credit cards, auto, and educational loans

How to make money grow over the long term

Risk management: Insurance and identity protection

Lunch will be provided for each class. Class sizes are limited and participants are asked to register in advance by contacting the branch at which they plan to attend.

Those branch locations are:

Bartram Trail Branch Library (60 Davis Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove) - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Sat., June 8

Main Branch Library (1960 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd, St. Augustine) - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Sat., June 22

For more information, visit www.sjcpls.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.