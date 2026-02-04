Minibike rider hit by truck dies in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died early Wednesday morning after his minibike collided with a service truck in the city’s west side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue North and Beaver Street West.

Investigators say the minibike, which was not street legal, was heading west on Beaver when a service truck coming the opposite direction tried to turn left at a green light.

That’s when the two vehicles collided.

The minibike rider was not wearing a helmet, police said. He died at the scene.

