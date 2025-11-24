Crash suspect arrested after September hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Antonio Keith Cross Jr. was arrested on November 19 after police say he left the scene of a serious crash.

The crash happened on September 20 at Union Street and Market Street.

Police say a white Dodge Challenger, later identified as Cross’s car, tried to turn right from the center lane, cutting across a Cadillac. The two cars collided, and the Cadillac hit a traffic signal pole.

Witnesses told deputies that the Challenger crossed into the Cadillac’s lane, leading to the crash.

Victor Scott, who was driving the Cadillac, was found unresponsive and had life-threatening injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. His passenger broke her neck but was released from the hospital a few days later.

Cross turned himself in at the jail after his attorney reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO served a warrant and took the white 2019 Dodge Challenger registered to Cross.

JSO continues to investigate what led up to the crash.

