Crash with injuries slowing traffic on the Buckman Bridge, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a crash with injuries on the Buckman Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is on the southbound lanes of Interstate 295.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the right shoulder and right lane of bridge at the top of span are shut down

JSO said there are injuries reported in this crash.

Action News Jax is working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

