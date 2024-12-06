Crews working crash with injuries at Gran Bay Parkway and Old St Augustine road, expect delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews are working a traffic crash Friday morning at Gran Bay Parkway and Old St Augustine road with critical injuries said driver should expect delays in the area.

Old St. Augustine Road is closed, both directions, between Kenan Drive and the entrance to Baptist South, according to Jacksonville police.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Gran Bay Parkway and Old St Augustine road with critical injuries…expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) December 6, 2024

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.