‘Criminal family business’: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office takes down drug trafficking organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it dismantled a drug trafficking organization in the Grand Park area following a six-month investigation. Six men were arrested during the operation, five of whom are brothers.

The investigation began in August 2025 after detectives identified four houses being used to sell illegal drugs. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office collaborated with federal partners, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to conduct simultaneous raids on all four locations in February.

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Chaun Floyd, 52 and 33-year-old twin brothers Jamon and Jaron Wright were arrested on felony charges as major traffickers. Detectives connected the four identified houses to Floyd and the Wright twins during months of surveillance and investigation.

During the execution of search warrants, three other brothers were arrested on misdemeanor charges. Authorities identified them as Ronyeah Wright, 30; Willie Wright, 27; and Ahmed Wright, 26. Law enforcement officials described the operation as a criminal family business and noted that Floyd was a close friend of the Wright family.

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Law enforcement recovered 711 grams of powder cocaine, 654 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 9.2 grams of crack cocaine. Officials also seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

In addition to the narcotics, detectives recovered nine firearms, one of which had been reported stolen. The search also yielded more than $350,000 in cash, two vehicles and two necklaces valued at $60,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding local drug sales to call 904-630-0500. Tips can also be reported anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers at one-866-845-TIPS.

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