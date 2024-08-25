Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville dedicates ‘On Allison’s Wings’ statue in Stockton Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On August 19, the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville (CCGJ) dedicated a new public artwork titled “On Allison’s Wings” in Stockton Park. The sculpture honors the life of Allison Brundick Haramis and the work of the nonprofit organization Angels for Allison, which was formed in her memory. The dedication ceremony was attended by representatives from the City Council, the City of Jacksonville, the artist David Main, and the Haramis family.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The artwork is part of the Art in Public Places (APP) program, managed by the Cultural Council and funded by the city. The program aims to foster a visual identity for Jacksonville by promoting art and culture, supporting local artists, and creating a sense of place.

“Public art is vital to the overall well-being and quality of life in our community,” said Diana Donovan, Executive Director of the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville. “Pieces like ‘On Allison’s Wings’ provide solace, peace, and hope for all. This one-of-a-kind sculpture in Stockton Park will uphold her legacy and that of Angels for Allison long into the future.”

The sculpture, created by artist David Main, is composed of a mixture of aluminum and Corten steel and is designed to embody Allison’s youthful and joyful spirit.

“Allison’s life, while much too short, will forever be honored and remembered through this sculpture,” said Drew Haramis, Allison’s mother and Founder and Board President of Angels for Allison. “We are grateful to the artist, CCGJ, and the City who made this all possible. Allison’s joy is beautifully represented through this work, and we hope this piece serves as a beacon of hope to families who have lost children.”

David Main, the artist behind the sculpture, expressed his pride in the project. “Crafting this sculpture was a true labor of love, and one that I am incredibly proud of,” said Main. “My goal was to capture the joyfulness of childhood through movement –– the dancing girl represented in the sculpture aims to symbolize Allison’s shining light, something that we all know remains today.”

Former Council member Randy DeFoor, who was instrumental in the project, spoke about its significance. “Championing this project is one of the highlights of my time as a City Council member,” said DeFoor. “The loss of a child should never be experienced, but for those who have, I truly hope this artwork at Stockton Park brings peace.”

For more information on the Art in Public Places Program and the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, visit culturalcouncil.org.

Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville dedicates 'On Allison's Wings' statue in Stockton Park

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.