Cummer Gardens reopen following hurricane restoration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Gardens reopened Friday after being closed for over a month for restoration. “Since mid-October, our team has worked hard to restore and replant our historically significant gardens after three hurricanes and an extremely rainy fall,” a news release from the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens states.

Admission will be free Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 will feature the Tai Chi and Sound Bath experience in the gardens.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.