The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is changing its hours | What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will update its hours of operation beginning March 9.

The new hours of operation are:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum’s evening hours will shift from Tuesdays to Thursdays, allowing visitors to enjoy extended access later in the week as the weekend approaches.

With the change, the museum’s popular free admission evening will move from the third Tuesday of each month to the third Thursday. March 19 will be the first Free Third Thursday.

Free First Saturdays will remain unchanged.

More information about operating hours and admission is available at cummermuseum.org/visit.

