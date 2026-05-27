Cummer Museum hosts free summer events with live music and art

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, presented by Citi Jacksonville, will host its free “Summer at the Cummer” series over four Friday nights in June. The event offers live music, art, and various creative experiences in Jacksonville from 4 to 8 p.m.

The series aims to celebrate Northeast Florida talent, providing evenings filled with food, drinks, games, and opportunities for exploration. Admission is free for all attendees, inviting the community to gather at the museum for summer entertainment.

The “Summer at the Cummer” series will feature a different performer and set of activities each Friday.

On June 5, Freddy4Peace will perform, accompanied by luau bites and fun with Jax River City Pride. The Rip Currents will take the stage on June 12, with tacos available and the River City Readers Bookmobile on site. Mr. Al Pete is scheduled to perform on June 19, offering Caribbean flavors and family activities.

The series concludes on June 26 with a performance by Babe Honey, featuring Tex-Mex bites and stargazing with MOSH’s Mobile Planetarium.

Attendees are encouraged to kick back, explore, and soak up summer in the museum’s setting. To learn more, click here.

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