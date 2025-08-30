Cummer Museum’s ‘Knowing the West’ exhibition ends August 31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, August 30- August 31, is the last chance to experience the ‘Knowing the West’ exhibition at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville.
The exhibition, which includes painting, photography, and sculpture, offers a nuanced view of the American West’s history and mythology.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Visitors can explore diverse narratives and artistic representations of the iconic American West, prompting them to question their understanding of the region.
The exhibition also features a pop-up shop with unique Western wear, jewelry, and textiles.
In addition to ‘Knowing the West,’ guests can view ‘A Special Bequest: Works from the Helen M. and Edward W. Lane Jr. Collection.’This special exhibition celebrates a recent bequest to the museum’s permanent collection, showcasing works by noted 19th- and 20th-century American and European artists.
The Cummer Café will be open for those looking to grab a bite, and the gardens will be welcoming all looking for respite on the river.
The exhibitions run on Saturday, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, August 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]