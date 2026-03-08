Cyclist killed in Clay County involving minivan, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old cyclist from Orange Park was killed Saturday night in a crash in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. on Constitution Drive near Carter Braxton Road.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man from Middleburg was driving a minivan westbound on Constitution Drive while the cyclist was traveling eastbound.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Troopers say the driver steered into the eastbound lane to try to avoid a crash.

FHP says the front of the minivan struck the woman on the bicycle. The woman died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.