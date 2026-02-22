DCPS celebrates district achievements during National Public Schools Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will join districts statewide to recognize National Public Schools Week beginning Monday. The district is celebrating a period of record graduation rates and continued improvements in test results.

District leaders described the week as a reminder of the value public education provides to students and local families.

Public schools remain the primary choice for Florida families, with 85% of parents choosing them for their children’s education.

Last year, traditional public schools in Duval County reached a record graduation rate of 97.6%. This success is also reflected in financial awards, as the Class of 2025 earned more than $193 million in scholarship funding. District officials noted these achievements indicate students are better prepared for college, the military or the workforce.

The district offers diverse career pathways through its Career and Technical Education program. This initiative features 68 Career Academies.

Beyond career training, high school acceleration programs allow students to earn college credits and associate degrees before graduation. The district also provides inclusive education for students with disabilities and multilingual learners.

Programs in fine arts, athletics and extracurricular activities are also used to build student confidence and teamwork.

Chief Academic Officer Paula Renfro emphasized the role of these programs in community development. “Public education is the foundation of strong communities,” Renfro said. She added that the district is proud to offer “innovative programs and meaningful opportunities that prepare every student for life after graduation.”

The district’s performance has earned various state and national recognitions. Duval County is home to 23 Florida Department of Education Schools of Excellence.

The district also includes more than a dozen Purple Star Schools of Distinction and 12 institutions ranked among the Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report.

