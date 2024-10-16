DCPS: celebrating National Scholastic Arts Winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public Schools celebrated local student artists who took home awards from the National Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.

Students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, The LaVilla School of the Arts, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, and Fletcher High School won 14 national medals ranging from gold, silver, and honorable mentions.

Scholastic Arts Winners

To view the recognition that occurred during the school board monthly meeting, click HERE (timestamp 24:04).

