DCPS class of 2025 sets record with historic graduation rate

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is celebrating a milestone year as the class of 2025 posted the highest graduation rates in district history.

Among traditional high schools, the graduation rate jumped to 97.6%, up more than two percentage points from last year.

The district’s comprehensive graduation rate, which includes charter schools, rose to 94.3% from 90.9% in 2024.

For the first time, every student subgroup across all DCPS high schools surpassed a 90% graduation rate, marking a historic achievement for Team Duval.

Graduation rate by subgroup (class of 2025):

District Average: 94.3%

White: 94.7%

Hispanic: 94.1%

African American: 93.6%

Asian: 98.2%

Students with Disabilities: 91.7%

English Language Learners: 93.2%

Free and Reduced Lunch: 91.5%

“These results reflect intentional, dedicated work from all of Team Duval,” Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said.

“It’s the daily, patient, behind-the-scenes efforts of our teachers, counselors, administrators, students, and families that lead to big results. This is how Duval Delivers,” Dr. Bernier said.

Six schools — Baldwin, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, Stanton College Preparatory, and Samuel W. Wolfson High School —achieved 100% graduation rates.

Westside High School and Englewood High School recorded the largest year-over-year increases.

District leaders said the growth continues to outpace statewide trends, underscoring sustained academic progress across Duval County.

For more information about graduation rates for Duval County Public Schools and districts across Florida, visit the Florida Department of Education’s graduation data webpage.

