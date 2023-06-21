DCPS gives update on Superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, DCPS held a special school board meeting to discuss the next steps in the district’s search for its next superintendent.

This comes after former superintendent Diana Greene announced her retirement following an investigation into Douglas Anderson High.

Board members voted in favor to allow the Florida School Board Association to help in their search for the permanent superintendent.

“We look forward to interacting with them,” said DCPS School Board Chair Kelly Coker.

DCPS appointed Dr. Dana Kriznar as their newest superintendent for the next six months.

Coker says this process to find the district’s next superintendent could take some time

“We’re going to take as long as we can to make sure we get the right leader. We find that right leader in four months good to go, and if it takes 8 months, we are going to do that,” said Coker.

According to Coker, there will be a price tag to hire FSBA in this search.

“The search range is about 30 to 60,000. We anticipate it will come somewhere in that ballpark,” said Coker.

Coker also added the district will have a process when it comes to selecting candidates

“We should have anywhere from 25 to 30 candidates that we will pull down to about 10 and then we will pull down to about four or five,” said Coker.

