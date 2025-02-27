DCPS to make schedule changes for most secondary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is making changes to middle and high school schedules next school year.

Middle school students will now follow a seven-period schedule, attending the same seven courses daily.

High schools will operate on a 3x3 block schedule with a skinny course. According to DCPS, this means students will take three 100-minute courses every other day on an A/B rotation and one 50-minute course daily, totaling seven courses. Skinny courses will be determined by the school.

There are four exceptions: Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Stanton College Preparatory, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, and Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies will retain their 4x4 block schedules.

“The extraordinary demands of academic programming and the high number of students enrolled in those advanced programs require the additional class period,” DCPS explained in a news release.

The district said these changes came after a review of budget constraints and extensive stakeholder discussions.

The immediate cost savings are projected at $8 to $10 million.

