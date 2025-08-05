DCPS quietly pulling books from school library shelves without formal challenges from parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is pulling some books from library shelves without formal challenges from parents, and literary freedom groups argue the “shadow review” process cuts parents out of the conversation.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, 24 titles tracked by the group mysteriously disappeared from Duval County Public Schools back in June.

Action News Jax confirmed with the district via public records request that it had no copies of the books as of July 30th.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Those books included popular titles like Slaughterhouse Five, The Handmaid’s Tale and Water for Elephants.

That’s despite the district having as many as 41 copies of some of the books as recently as May.

Meanwhile, for the past two years in a row, DCPS has reported zero book removals on the annual state report.

Stephana Ferrell with the Florida Freedom to Read Project noted DCPS isn’t alone in its efforts to quietly cull books.

“This is something that appears to be happening, and quietly, without parents being informed or being able to participate in the review process,” said Ferrell.

According to the district, the 24 books on the list we asked about are either, “not on our bookshelves or are under review.”

The district said once a book is placed under review, it is temporarily removed from circulation pending a determination on the book’s alignment with state curriculum laws.

According to the district, books can be flagged for review through a media center scan, because another district reported removing the title, or a book is formally challenged by a parent.

But Ferrell notes none of the 24 books were formally challenged in Duval.

What DCPS is doing is not inconsistent with the state law.

In fact, districts have been encouraged to cull their own collections based off of what other districts are doing.

But Ferrell argued it’s ironic that the book challenge movement that began based on parents’ rights is now seemingly cutting parents out of the equation altogether.

“So, it’s not necessarily about what local parents want anymore. It’s what the state has decided for everybody through threats and through pressure and intimidation,” said Ferrell.

We did ask the district to specify the exact reason behind the removal of each book on the Florida Freedom to Read Project’s list, whether it be a formal challenge, action taken by another district or a media center scan.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]