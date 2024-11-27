Deadline to file refund claim against Harris Jewelry is in December, Florida Attorney General says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said a business with branches across the country will have to issue refunds after it tricked people into buying jewelry.

Harris Jewelry is accused of targeting military service members, promising credit score improvement if they purchase from them.

The court ordered the store to reopen its claims to process to submit forms for refunds.

The deadline to submit claims is December 21.

To get more information on how to submit a claim, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.