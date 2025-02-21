Deadline to submit Ware County School Choice applications approaching

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Time is ticking to get applications in for School Choice in Ware County.

By applying, parents and guardians get a chance to transfer their child into their preferred school for the 2025-2025 school year.

The program is available to any student within the school district.

Applications must be submitted by February 28th.

If you’ve already done it in the past, it may be time to renew.

The Ware County School District says parents and guardians must reapply for School Choice when their child moves from one school level to another, such as elementary to middle school.

To apply for the School Choice program, click here.

To enroll your Ware County student for pre-k in the upcoming school year, click here.

