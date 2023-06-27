Keystone Heights shooting leaves brother dead, sister fighting for her life as suspect awaits trial

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — In a tragic incident that unfolded over the weekend in Keystone Heights, Deputies say a brother and sister who took in a woman trying to escape domestic violence were shot by the woman’s ex.

The suspect has been identified as John Thornton and has been accused of shooting the two siblings Saturday night.

According to Matthew O’Berry, a neighbor who spoke with Action News Jax reporter Annette Gutierrez, the victims were siblings named John and Charity. O’Berry revealed that the siblings had been targeted by the suspect while they were attempting to help a friend in need.

“There was a story where he helped the guy when he was on the side of the road actually, like a week ago. And he stopped what he was doing to change the tire for him,” O’Berry stated, emphasizing the young man’s good-hearted nature.

Sadly, John died due to his injuries, and Charity is in the hospital in stable condition. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, John Thornton, used a shotgun to carry out the shooting at the victim’s residence in the early hours of Saturday morning.

After the shooting, Thornton was apprehended in Bradford County. Investigators revealed that the victim’s friend, who occasionally stayed at their house, had previously been in a relationship with the suspect but separated due to incidents of domestic violence.

Jennifer Rodriguez, CEO of Quigley House—an organization aiding domestic violence victims in Clay County—highlighted the manipulative tactics employed by perpetrators, utilizing others in the community to reach their target. Rodriguez stressed the importance of supporting survivors, believing their accounts, and directing them to appropriate resources.

Sheriff Michelle Cook expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and conveyed hopes for the swift and complete recovery of the hospitalized victim.

John Jacob Thorton has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting two people.

In an effort to combat domestic violence, individuals who are victims or aware of victims in similar situations are encouraged to contact the hotline at (904) 284-0061.

