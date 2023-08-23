Death Eaters will roam Universal Studios this Halloween season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dark Side of Magic will soon take over Universal Studios.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This fall, Death Eaters will appear in Diagon Alley on select nights from Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, coinciding with Halloween Horror Nights.

The interactive experience will put guests face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s devoted followers who practice the Dark Arts, as the roam London and lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.

Read: ‘Spared him from the devil:’ Records detail why Osceola County woman says she killed her son

A variety of Death Eater-themed merchandise will also be available for sale in Diagon Alley.

This marks the first time the Death Eaters will appear in Universal Studios. In previous years, they could be found prowling around Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

Read: India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.