Deck the Chairs returns to Jacksonville Beach for its 12th season

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — A holiday tradition in Jacksonville Beach lights up on Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

It’s the 12th annual Deck the Chairs event at Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion.

Each year thousands come out.

“It’s a pretty park space when it’s all lit up,” said Kurtis Loftus, the executive director and founder of Deck the Chairs. “The trees are all lit up, every palm tree is lit through the park.”

From their first event with 16 decorated lifeguard chairs to this year with 70, it’s become a popular family-friendly tradition.

Loftus said this aims to promote children’s arts and arts education.

And this year 20 of those decorated lifeguard chairs are all from middle and high school students across Jacksonville.

Ten of those chairs will be on display at the beach, and the other ten will be at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

This year, there will be more than 40 children’s holiday stage programs.

And with that, they are expecting a big turnout.

“They come from all over now,” said Loftus. “They’ve learned about it from the southside to the westside.”

As for parking, it is free and open to the public in all city lots and spaces.

“We have a lot of parking down here, you may have to walk a block or two,” said the Mayor of Jacksonville Beach, Chris Hoffman.

Mayor Hoffman said many flow in and out of this event, so there has never been a need to have traffic directed.

But if you are coming out, Loftus it is best to get there early.

Deck the Chairs will officially kick off Nov. 27th at 6:30 p.m.

It will run through Jan.1st and lights nightly from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

