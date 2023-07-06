Local

Decomposing body found in Lakeshore home owned by the sister of a missing woman

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV and Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville home where officers say a severely decomposed body was found on a porch is owned by the sister of a missing woman.

Property record shows Shannon McCarthy owns the home. Jail records show McCarthy was booked just after 2:00 am on a charge of a written threat to kill. She is held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for 1:00 pm today.

Overnight, JSO issued an alert for a missing 32-year-old autistic woman. Hailey McCarthy was last seen on Saturday in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Due to the circumstances involved, JSO is seeking her whereabouts in an effort to ascertain her safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 360-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.




