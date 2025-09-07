‘Definitely a shocker’: Jacksonville police investigating after man beaten to death on Eastside

Police were on scene in Jacksonville’s eastside for hours Sunday morning after a fight between two people turned deadly.

“Now just driving through, I saw everything taped off and then hearing what happened, definitely a shocker,” Eastside neighbor Aristotle Castrinos told Action News Jax Sunday. “Living in the neighborhood a couple of months now, just moved out here and it’s been really great. So definitely quite a surprise.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crime happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Spearing Street — off of MLK Parkway and First Street E — where a man found inside a vacant home appeared to have been beaten to death.

Investigators said it seems the man got in an argument with a person before being hit in the upper body with some kind of weapon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but JSO said he was between 30 and 40 years old. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it took two different people into custody for questioning; however, the person responsible is believed to still be at large.

In the wake of the homicide investigation, neighbors in Jacksonville’s eastside are calling on calmer heads to prevail in order to help curb violent crime in their community.

“Absolutely, seeing how people could de-escalate things out of the situation,” Castrinos said. “Everything has their own circumstances. But definitely would have liked to hear that somebody would have walked out of it instead of, you know, the results that we got.”

