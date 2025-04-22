Delta flight makes emergency landing in Orlando the same day another Delta flight catches fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Delta Air Lines confirmed that a second flight encountered emergency issues in Orlando on Monday.

Delta Flight 1030 departed Orlando for Atlanta for its regularly scheduled service.

Officials said the aircraft later experienced a “cabin pressure issue” while flying over Jacksonville.

The flight crew made the decision to return to Orlando for an emergency landing.

More than 200 passengers and crew members were on board the Boeing 757.

Delta said the crew declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control.

The flight landed safely in Orlando, and no injuries were reported.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in travels,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Delta said it is working with passengers to reach their destinations.

This emergency landing occurred on the same day that a fire broke out on another Delta flight in Orlando.

Delta Flight 1213, an Airbus A330 aircraft, caught fire before takeoff after loading more than 280 passengers.

Videos shared with Channel 9 show the fire burning on the aircraft and passengers evacuating via emergency slides.

Officials said crews are investigating both incidents.

