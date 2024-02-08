Department of Health sending money to random addresses for completing survey

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For most of us, the mail mostly brings bills and junk mail, so when you get a piece of mail with a $5 bill inside, it gets your attention.

Recently, some St. Johns County addresses got postcards telling them an envelope with $5 cash is on the way.

It comes with a survey from the Florida Department of Health, and if you complete the survey, the letter says you’ll get another $10 or $20.

Action News Jax did some digging, and we can tell you it’s legitimate.

The Florida Department of Health has contracted with a non-profit called RTI International out of North Carolina to do the health survey. The data collected is used to develop public health education programs.

The state said survey answers will be kept confidential.

