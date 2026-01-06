Deputies and firefighters to battle for kids’ charities in St. Johns County ‘Fight Night’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Local deputies and firefighters are stepping into the ring for charity at St. Johns County Fight Night on February 26.

The event will take place at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, with tickets starting at just $10.89.

All the money from Fight Night will help kids in our community.

Two main projects will benefit: Diamond of Dreams, which is working to build a new ball field and playground for children with special needs, and Special Olympics Florida, supporting local athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Tickets are on sale now at the amphitheatre’s website.

