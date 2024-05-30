Deputy CFO of Jacksonville Housing Authority fired for not reporting to work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has new information about more upheaval at the troubled Jacksonville Housing Authority that we have reported on for months.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned the agency’s deputy chief financial officer Greg Williams was fired Thursday for not reporting to work.

We have also learned Williams was the subject of an ongoing internal financial investigation.

Williams was just promoted to deputy CFO from comptroller in April.

We also learned Williams had been written up at least three times since joining the agency in 2022. This includes once for insubordination when he didn’t show up for work another time, and missed a deadline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Just two weeks ago, we told you the JHA CFO resigned and the agency retained an outside accounting firm to handle its day-to-day financial needs.

Action News Jax has reported about other problems at the agency going back to 2023.

This includes the resignation of numerous board members as well as former CEO Dwayne Alexander who claimed he was pushed out by the mayor’s office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Currently, Vanessa Dunn is the acting CEO.

There have also been three Inspector General investigations into JHA in addition to an audit by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those results have not yet been released.

Action News Jax reached out to the agency for comment about Williams and is waiting to hear back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.