Jacksonville Housing Authority’s CFO submits resignation; accountant on paid leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned about more turmoil at the troubled Jacksonville Housing Authority.

Becker has learned that Chief Financial Officer Dennis Lohr is resigning, effective Friday.

Lohr submitted his resignation letter Monday, May 6 and it was received Wednesday, May 9.

In addition, Accountant Minerva Soto-Iglesias has been placed on paid leave.

Action News Jax is working to find out the reasons behind both decisions.

We have been reporting for months about issues at the agency.

This includes the resignations of multiple board members and former CEO Dwayne Alexander.

In addition, there have been two investigations by the city’s Inspector General, including one into wasteful spending.

This is in addition to an audit from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

