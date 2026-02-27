Deputy’s recognition of vehicle leads to dramatic rescue of Jacksonville man trapped in mud pit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details are emerging about the dramatic rescue of a missing Jacksonville man who was found trapped in a borrow pit at a sand plant in Melrose after being stuck for nearly a week.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the rescue began when Deputy Derrick Holmes noticed a vehicle near Paran Church Road and State Road 100 and immediately recognized it.

Deputy Holmes explained what stood out to him:

“Once I arrive at the vehicle, I’ve recognized it right off to be a vehicle that I’ve dealt with in the past.”

Holmes identified the car as belonging to 36-year-old Andrew Giddens, someone he had dealt with before and who had a history of going to sand plants. Holmes has said that prior encounters raised concern and prompted him to check the nearby property, the Vulcan Materials Company sand plant in Melrose, where he noticed someone had crossed over a fence.

Body camera video from Wednesday shows deputies carefully walking across unstable ground as they searched the property. Moments later, they located Giddens buried shoulder-deep in a borrow pit, stuck in mud behaving like quicksand.

Multiple agencies responded to help. Deputies and rescue crews placed ladders and pallets across the ground to prevent themselves from sinking. They threw a rope toward Giddens in an attempt to pull him free, but the mud continued to pull him downward.

As rescuers tried to reposition themselves, Giddens is heard yelling:

“We need to get around his body better.”

The danger of the situation became clear when, during the rescue effort, a paramedic suddenly sank into one of the pits. Within seconds, he was halfway submerged before other responders quickly pulled him to safety.

According to authorities, crews worked for nearly two and a half hours before finally freeing Giddens. He was airlifted to a trauma center with critical injuries. Deputies say he had been stuck in the pit for five to six days without food or water.

Holmes said he had previously encountered Giddens trespassing at another sand plant in 2023. Because of that prior interaction, he contacted supervisors at Vulcan Materials after spotting the vehicle.

“They eventually located the individual buried in the mud,” said Holmes.

In a statement, Vulcan Materials said:

“Our Vulcan team at the Grandin Sand Plant handled a trespassing situation with care and compassion, shepherding first responders to a man who was in distress. We are grateful for his safe rescue and thankful for the first responders who aided him.”

Investigators say Giddens last contacted family on Valentine’s Day. Deputies say family members reported he had recently gone through a breakup.

When asked whether Giddens may have been dealing with mental health struggles, Holmes responded:

“It’s a good possibility. I know that he’s gone through from his family and friends making statements that he had recently broken up with somebody in a relationship status.”

Giddens’ father also confirmed by phone that his son had been engaged, but the relationship was recently called off.

Authorities say no charges will be filed, citing concerns about Giddens’ mental health. The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone experiencing troubling times to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

