DeSantis is threatening to sue Bud Light’s parent company. Here’s why

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to sue Bud Light’s parent company after its stocks plummeted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Earlier this year, AB InBev, launched a marketing campaign featuring a transgender influencer.

As a result, Bud Light saw a large decline. The governor said that decline may have impacted the state’s retirement holdings.

During an appearance on Fox News Thursday evening, DeSantis said the state held a large amount of AB InBev stock in the state’s FRS pension plan prior to the crash.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

Read: JSO investigating shooting in Moncrief Park neighborhood

We’ve kneecapped ESG in Florida.



So I’m calling for an investigation into AB InBev’s actions regarding their Bud Light marketing campaign and falling stock prices.



All options are on the table and woke corporations that put ideology ahead of returns should be on notice. pic.twitter.com/B3frLY4f30 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.