Details released on Beach Boulevard shootout, several cars, home hit in crossfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More details have been released on what caused major traffic delays on Beach Boulevard on Monday morning near San Pablo Road and Hodges Boulevard.

Jacksonville police received multiple calls around 7:25 a.m. for a shootout between two vehicles. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a black pickup truck and a gray Dodge Charger driving away from the Alridge Mall onto Beach Boulevard, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states. Occupants of the pickup were shooting at the Charger.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Charger exited his vehicle with a handgun returning fire on the pickup, the report states. One witness told police the he believed the driver of the Charger, “emptied his clip,” the report states.

Multiple vehicles of innocent bystanders and a home were struck during the shootout, the report states. The shooting also caused at least three traffic crashes. No injuries were reported.

An officer responded to the scene and saw a man walking with a cell phone in one hand and a black firearm in the other hand near Goodyear, the report states. The officer drew his gun and ordered the man to drop his weapon. The man complied, was handcuffed, and placed into the back of a patrol car.

