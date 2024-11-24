Detours scheduled for I-10 through Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect multiple detours on I-10 through Tuesday.

They’re happening from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of a widening project.

Here are the detours:

I-10 West exit to U.S. 17 closed: Drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit to connect with U.S. 17.

U.S. 17 on-ramp to I-10 East closed: Drivers will detour to Roosevelt Boulevard, to Edgewood Avenue, to Plymouth Street and take McDuff Avenue to connect with I-10 East.

Irene Street on-ramp to I-10 West closed: Drivers will detour to Edison Avenue and take Forest Street to connect with I-10 West.

According to FDOT, the I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project should be completed by summer 2025.

