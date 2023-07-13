Development at Latham Plaza continues to be a hot topic in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The community of Jacksonville Beach remains divided over the ongoing development plans for Latham Plaza, as discussions at the Community Redevelopment Agency meeting tonight revealed. The city recently hosted two workshops in an effort to gather feedback and engage with the community regarding the proposed Latham Plaza project.

Action News Jax reporter Annette Gutierrez was at Jacksonville Beach where the development at Latham Plaza appears to be imminent.

According to the CRA, the major takeaway from the workshops is that the Latham Plaza project proposal will move forward despite significant opposition. The primary source of opposition was expressed by vendors and event promoters who attended the workshops.

During the workshops, approximately 40 vendors attended each session to voice their disapproval of the proposed project.

Mark Braddock, a vendor, questioned the city’s priorities, saying, “Do we want iconic events that draw national attention? Like Deck the Chairs? Or do you want splash pads and illuminated lights and basically a future disaster for any hurricane to come?”

Frances Povloski, the Vice Chair of the CRA Jacksonville Beach, acknowledged that vendors were not the only ones affected by the project.

She emphasized the need to consider the concerns of the residents as well, stating, “But the people who are happy, who are residents here, are also not being heard as well.”

On the other hand, some residents like Lisa Kennedy expressed their support for the potential transformation of Latham Plaza.

Kennedy stated, “I think they did. It’s a good idea to bring in new activities for kids and to bring more visitors to the beach area.

The Latham Plaza project proposals aim to transform the green space into an entertainment venue featuring a water fountain, playground, and public Wi-Fi.

Mark Braddock, who hosts the 904 Pop Up event 10 times a year, expressed concern over the potential loss of green space. He noted, “When I lose green space, small businesses will hurt.”

Despite the mixed views, the CRA is determined to find a compromise and discuss the best way to move forward.

Vice Chair Frances Povloski assured the community that the city has plans in place to communicate with the vendors individually to help them plan their events as the project progresses.

The next workshop is scheduled for July 24, featuring city council members, the CRA, and the public, offering an opportunity for further discussion and engagement with the community on the Latham Plaza development plans.

