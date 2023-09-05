‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to open annual ‘Classic in San Marco’ production at Theatre Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Entering its 104th consecutive season, The Diary of Anne Frank is set to open at Theatre Jacksonville on Sept. 21.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The production is billed as a beautifully presented version of the timeless book which tackles difficult issues with humor, optimism and immense hope.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anne Frank wrote her diary when her family spent more than two years in hiding from the Nazi regime before being arrested and sent to Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944.

“The Diary of Anne Frank and its relevant and thought-provoking topics have much to teach us, even though the original book was first published in 1947,” said Theatre Jacksonville Executive Director Sarah Boone. “In our own Jacksonville community, in this country, and throughout the world, there is still great work to do to ensure that all people are loved and accepted. This brilliant play, using the words of precocious 13-year-old Anne herself, demonstrates the best of human nature in the face of extreme conditions.” — Theatre Jacksonville Executive Director Sarah Boone

The play is directed by Jason Collins and sponsored by the Together Strong Community Fund. It is scheduled to run from Fri., Sept. 21 through Sun., Oct. 1.

Organizers said that in order to accommodate Jewish Hgh Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the play will run for two weeks, with two shows offered at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30. All other evening shows will be at 7:30 p.m., and there will be one Sunday matinee on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are included with Gold Level All-Access season membership. Non-member tickets will cost $31.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At 6:45 p.m. on Thur., Sept. 21 and 28 and at 1:15 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 1, a special Holocaust Education Speaker series will take place, provided by Jewish Family & Community Services. The series is said to feature stories from Holocaust survivors and first and second-generation family members.

The series feature “will help deepen our understanding of lessons from the Holocaust that still resonate today,” a statement detailing the play said.

For more information about The Diary of Anne Frank and the rest of the 104th season lineup and ticket packages, visit www.theatrejax.com.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.