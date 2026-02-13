Dierks Bentley to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Country music entertainer Dierks Bentley will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on July 18. The concert is part of his Off The Map Tour and features special guests Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Cole Goodwin.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $66.68 to $134.72.

Bentley has been part of the country music industry for more than 20 years. His career includes 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the Grand Ole Opry.

To date, he has produced eight No. 1 albums, 22 No. 1 songs and more than 9.5 billion global streams.

The tour shares a name with Bentley’s latest album, “Broken Branches.” In connection with the release, the artist launched the Broken Branches Fund. This multi-year initiative works in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for creative and touring professionals in the music industry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase them online at theamp.com or AXS.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office.

