Dine & Dash: Atlantic Beach police looking for woman who skipped out on bill at seafood restaurant

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they said ate at a restaurant and didn’t pay her bill.

Police said she dined at The Fish Company, 725-12 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, ordered $67 worth of food, packed a to go box, and left without paying.

Police posted her photo of Facebook asking anyone who recognizes her to contact the ABPD at 904-247-5859 or email Detective Fissel at jfissel@coab.us.

