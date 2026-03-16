Dinosauria opens at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dinosaurs are back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The zoo announced that Dinosauria is now open. The exhibit runs from March 16 through August 2 and features more than 40 life-size dinosaurs across the zoo.

Visitors can get close to dinosaurs like the T. rex and the towering Brachiosaurus.

The exhibit also includes hands-on fossil experiences for guests.

Zoo officials say this is the largest Dinosauria in the zoo’s history.

Dinosauria can be added to regular zoo admission for an additional cost.

Click here for more information about the event.

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