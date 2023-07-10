Disaster Case Management available for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian in September still have a chance to receive help from a FEMA-funded program.

Disaster Case Management (DCM) which is managed by Volunteer Florida, provides case managers to “work directly with disaster survivors to identify their recovery unmet needs, develop a goal-oriented recovery plan, and match them with resources to help them achieve their long-term recovery,” according to a release from FEMA.

The state has contracted with volunteer and faith-based organizations to provide these services.

Residents of Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, or Volusia counties can contact Family Endeavors, Inc at 407-487-2362 or via email at DCM_FL@endeavors.org; or online at Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery.

For more information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov.

