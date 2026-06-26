Disney World holiday celebrations: Details on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s summer time, but Walt Disney World in Central Florida is already getting ready for the holidays.

Disney Parks Blog revealed details about this year’s celebrations.

Here are the details about what each park has planned:

“International Festival of the Holidays” at Epcot

Runs from Nov. 27 (the day after Thanksgiving) through Dec. 30, 2026.

Highlights include the Candlelight Processional, which features celebrity narrators, the Holiday Cookie Stroll, and Living With the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses.

For more details on the Epcot celebrations, click here.

“Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” at Magic Kingdom

The celebration for the separately ticketed event start Nov. 8 and runs select nights through Dec. 22. Here are all the dates of the after hours fun:

Nov. 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29

Dec. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22

Disney said guests who purchase tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can enter the park as early as 4:00 p.m.

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Even though the party officially starts at 7:00 p.m., guests have the option to arrive three hours earlier to kickstart their time in Magic Kingdom.

The party features greetings from Disney characters dressed up in their holiday best, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.

For more details on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, click here.

Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Like Mickey’s celebration at Magic Kingdom, Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event on select nights from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Here are all the dates that the old Hollywood holiday glitz and glamour will be happening:

Nov. 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 24, 25, 27, 29

Dec. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22

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Disney said Jollywood Nights will feature performances from characters like Kermit and Miss Piggy, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.

For more details on Jollywood Nights, click here.

There will also be special holiday celebrations at Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs. Click here for more details.

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