Southeast Georgia families affected by wildfires can apply for assistance from Georgia REALTORS

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Southeast Georgia families whose homes were impacted by wildfires in April have about three weeks left to apply to receive relief funds.

The Georgia Association of REALTORS is partnering with the REALTORS Relief Fund to offer housing-related financial assistance for people in 91 counties impacted by the fires.

Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, and Ware counties are included in the counties eligible for assistance.

More than 100 homes were destroyed in Brantley County by the Highway 82 fire.

To apply for assistance by the July 15 deadline, click here.

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