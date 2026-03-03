‘Divine intervention’ | Deputy’s body camera prevents bullet from striking chest near heart

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy is recuperating after being shot twice while responding to a call on Monday. Deputy José Rivera was struck in the chest and thigh, but officials say his body camera prevented more serious injuries by deflecting one of the rounds.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood credited the equipment with saving the deputy’s life. Chitwood described the outcome of the shooting as “divine intervention” when speaking to reporters about Rivera’s survival and subsequent medical transport.

The shooting occurred while Rivera was responding to a call on Monday. Rivera was struck once in the chest and once in the thigh. The bullet that hit his chest struck the body camera and ricocheted into his shoulder, the sheriff said. Other deputies on the scene provided immediate medical assistance and pulled Rivera from the line of fire.

“If you don’t believe in God, when you look at a gunfight that’s occurring less than six feet away, and this thing that nobody likes to wear is dead center, it absolutely saves his life,” Chitwood said holding up the damaged camera.

Rivera remained conscious and in stable condition following the shooting, the sheriff said. He was able to communicate with responders before being transported to a nearby hospital. Rivera was later moved by helicopter to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for further treatment.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Luis Diaz Polanco. Polanco was detained after deputies cleared the residence where the shooting occurred. Several other people were inside the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Chitwood provided background on the suspect’s history following the arrest. Chitwood stated that Polanco has a history of mental health problems and was previously involved in aggressive or violent incidents with family members and neighbors.

Luis Diaz Polanco 31-year-old Luis Diaz Polanco was detained after deputies cleared the residence where the shooting occurred. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.