DNA tests help ID woman found dead in Volusia County in 1990 as mother of 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 30 years after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area of Daytona Beach, she’s finally been identified thanks to the help of forensic genetic genealogy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies said a passerby using a trail through the woods on April 23, 1990, found the woman’s remains east of Clyde Morris Boulevard and about a mile and a half north of Strickland Range Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the woman’s remains were unidentifiable, and no clothing or personal property could be found. Investigators believe her body may have been there for as long as six months with a rope around her neck. Her DNA was collected and entered into a national database, but there were no matches. Until this year.

Volusia County deputies said they were able to reconstruct the victim’s family tree using data from public genealogical sites. Using DNA they were able to identify the woman as Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn Weber.

Deputies said Weber would have been 32 when she was killed.

When deputies contacted Weber’s sister in Missouri, she said she hadn’t seen her Weber since 1989. She said Weber, whose maiden name was Headley, divorced her husband in 1989 and disappeared. Her sister told deputies she believed Weber was either dead or living in California.

Detectives said they also identified and contacted three of Roberta Weber’s children, who also said they hadn’t seen their mother since 1989.

Deputies said Weber’s homicide remains unsolved, but with the victim finally identified, detectives are asking anyone who might have information to come forward. Deputies said they are reopening the murder investigation and going through all of the evidence with new technology looking for clues.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.