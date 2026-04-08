DONNA Foundation to host Mother’s Day 5K in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Foundation will host its annual Mother’s Day 5K on May 9 in the historic Riverside neighborhood.

The 8 a.m. race is part of the foundation’s Celebrate Every Mom campaign, which aims to raise awareness about breast health and encourage women to take proactive steps toward prevention and care.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the DONNA CareLine and Financial Aid Fund, which provides financial relief, navigation services and support to families affected by breast cancer.

Participants will receive a lotus flower finisher medal, a finisher shirt and a race day goodie bag.

The event will also feature pre- and post-race survivorship celebrations, fundraising opportunities and access to breast health resources and community partners.

To register, visit the link HERE.

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