DONNA Marathon marks 19th year as runners braved record cold to support fight against breast cancer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Donna Marathon marked its 19th year in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday, raising funds for breast cancer research during record-breaking cold. Thousands of runners began the race in 23-degree temperatures, one of the coldest recorded starts since the event began.

The annual marathon, which supports the DONNA Foundation, saw participants brave freezing conditions to finish the course.

While the weather presented unprecedented challenges, organizers provided heated facilities and warming stations throughout the area to support the athletes and survivors.

Runners were seen huddled under blankets and utilizing warming stations to preserve body heat before the starting cannons fired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Coral Harper, a runner from Yulee, said she had never competed in such extreme conditions.

“Uh, no! I thought I ran in like the worst conditions like rain like 40 maybe but this is 10 times worse than that, I feel like,” Harper said.

To assist the thousands of participants, organizers established several heated areas within the event grounds.

Amanda Napolitano, executive director of the DONNA Foundation, described the resources available to help runners manage the freezing weather.

“All of the tents in the Runners Village that we could put some sides on are heated,” Napolitano said. “There is a heat warming bus at the end of the village.”

Participants were advised to change out of wet or sweaty clothing and into warm, dry gear immediately after finishing. Runners left extra clothing at the finish line to be reclaimed and worn once their races were completed.

Also at the finish line, those who finished the races were presented with medals to honor both their athletic achievement and their support for those fighting breast cancer.

Several athletes set notable times despite the brutal cold:

Sem Sultanov won the men’s half-marathon with a time of one hour and 8 minutes.

In the women’s half-marathon, Liina Winborn took first place and broke the course record with a time of one hour and 16 minutes.

Dee Smith was recognized as the half-marathon survivor champion.

In the full marathon, Matthew Nelson earned first place in the men’s division and Sarah Nelson won the women’s race.

The marathon survivor champion was Gia Didonato Sroczenski.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.