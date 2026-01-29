DONNA Marathon runners are preparing for cold temps this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Marathon Weekend approaches, and thousands of athletes are facing a final hurdle they didn’t necessarily prepare for when it came to running in Florida, a bitterly cold front. When runners take their marks this Sunday morning, they will be greeted by sub-freezing temperatures.

For participants like Makayla Fick, who has spent months building the stamina required for the half-marathon, the focus has shifted from pace times to thermal layers.

“It is definitely going to be super cold,” said Fick.

While on her demo run today, she test her out an outfit she might use.

“I know I’ll probably need to add on at least a couple more layers,” said Fick.

Local retailers, including 1st Place Sports, have seen a steady stream of runners seeking last-minute cold-weather essentials. While the frost might seem daunting, some he say t suggest the dip in weather could actually lead to a better run.

“You do better in the cold than you do in the heat, especially in a marathon,” said Charlie Powell of 1st Place Sports.

Powell advises runners to focus on trapping heat at the core and extremities, recommending moisture-wicking headwear and arm sleeves. Surprisingly, he notes that many veteran runners will still opt for shorts to maintain mobility, despite the chill.

The frigid forecast isn’t dampening the spirits of the community. No one we talked to will be dropping the race due to the weather; instead, the cold seems to be fostering a unique sense of solidarity among the participants.

“If anything, we’re just kind of all going to do it together more as like a ‘trauma bond’ with the cold,” said Fick.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]