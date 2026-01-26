DONNA Marathon Weekend at Jacksonville’s Beaches: A guide to the weekend’s races and events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 19th year of The DONNA Marathon arrives this weekend, running from Friday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 1.

The weekend’s events lead up to the main event on Sunday, the 26.2 with DONNA National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, which runs through Jacksonville’s Beaches.

The theme of this year’s race is “Destination: Love.” Race organizers say this theme “celebrates the powerful reminder that no one runs alone — and that every start line crossed and every finish line reached brings us closer to a world without breast cancer.“

Funds raised from race weekend benefit The DONNA Foundation, which provides “hope, support and financial relief to those living with breast cancer,” its website says.

Donna Deegan, current mayor of Jacksonville, founded The DONNA Foundation in 2003 to raise money for those battling breast cancer and to support survivors. Deegan herself was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 1999 and would face this challenge two more times, the Foundation said.

New for 2026, all race events will be happening at the Beaches.

Here is a list of the main events happening throughout DONNA weekend:

The DONNA Health & Wellness Expo

Friday, January 30: 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Saturday, January 31: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m .

All participants MUST pick up their packets ahead of their races, as race organizers say it cannot be done at the Beaches.

This year, the expo is happening at the Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic Conference Center, 4745 Transformation Way, Jacksonville. Free parking is available in Mayo Clinic Lot E-8

Educational events led by Mayo Clinic and the mobile mammograms from the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center Buddy Bus will also be available at the Expo.

DONNA 110 Ultra Marathon

Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:30 a.m.

Athletes will embark on a 110-mile journey to Finish Breast Cancer. Race organizers said “DONNA Curb Crews are encouraged to join the excitement all night long, cheering these determined participants every step of the way to the Stage 1 finish line at the Hampton Inn Oceanfront Hotel in Jacksonville Beach.” Click here to register for the DONNA 110 Ultra Marathon >

FIS DONNA 5K

Saturday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m.

DONNA organizers said, “This is more than just a 5K — it’s a celebration. Of survivors. Of support systems. Of fresh starts, big hearts, and moving forward together." Click here to register for the DONNA 5K >

DONNA Family Fun Run – The “DONNA Dash” presented by Dream Finders Homes

Saturday, Jan. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The fun-run, race organizers said, is a “favorite for our youngest supporters, future marathoners, and families ready to share in the spirit of the weekend.” Register for the DONNA Dash >

26.2 with DONNA National Marathon To Finish Breast Cancer & DONNA National Half Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer

Sunday, Feb. 1, 7:30 a.m.

Marathoners and half-marathoners will run through Jacksonville, Neptune and Atlantic Beaches, beginning and ending at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Click here to register for the DONNA Marathon >

Click here to register for the DONNA Half Marathon >

Pete’s Bar DONNA Crawl presented by iTP Partners

Sunday, Feb. 1, 7:45 a.m.

Unfortunately, registration for this event was full as of Monday. But race organizers said this fan-favorite event is back. Participants start alongside the marathoners on Sunday morning before veering off to complete a two-mile course, ending at the famed Pete’s Bar. After completing their “crawl,” participants can grab a beverage and cheer on finishers at the Beaches Town Center.

