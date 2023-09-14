‘Don’t do it in Jacksonville:’ Sheriff ready to enforce new state law to combat hateful displays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff TK Waters is sending this message to those who may see Sunday’s game as an opportunity to spread messages of hate: Don’t do it.

Over the winter, Jacksonville was the target of multiple antisemitic displays, with messages of hate being projected on the Jaguars stadium and CSX building.

Those incidents are part of the reason why Sheriff Waters just recently traveled to Israel, where he learned how law enforcement in the Jewish State combats antisemitic hate crimes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“They have the liberty to do different things in Israel that we don’t have, but it was good for me to go and see and learn a lot of different aspects. Whether it’s the use of technology, how they defend the old city of Jerusalem,” said Waters.

But Waters noted as Jacksonville gears up for the first Jaguars home game, JSO does have new tools at its disposal to combat messages of hate that it lacked last winter.

A new state law prohibits unauthorized displays on public and private buildings and includes enhanced penalties when the offense meets the elements of a hate crime.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the first arrest using the statute, charging a man accused of hanging antisemitic messages from an I-4 overpass in June with criminal mischief.

“You decide to do that, don’t do it in Jacksonville. Don’t do it in Duval County because we have a tool now that we’re going to utilize to stop you from doing that,” said Waters.

Sheriff Waters said looking ahead to Sunday’s game, JSO will be on high alert and prepared to enforce the new law, should anyone try and hijack the spotlight with a hateful display.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He also urged the community to be on the lookout.

“That number is 630-0500 and if it gets to a point where you feel like it’s right away and needs to be done quickly, call 9-1-1 and let us know. We’ll dispatch someone right away because like I said, we want to catch them. We want to catch them while they’re doing it and I think it’s important for us to find out,” said Waters.

Sheriff Waters said he personally plans to work the game this Sunday, and added there will be a police presence at the event the size of some entire Northeast Florida law enforcement departments

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.