Don’t let your children miss the bus; DCPS says ‘now is the time’ to register for transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is reminding parents to register their kids for bus transportation during the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents and guardians should register before July 15, 2024, to ensure their children have a bus stop by the first day of school.

You will need to have a Linked Parent Account in order to register.

DCPS says on their website that bus stop assignments can take up to 10 business days to display in Focus after the bus registration date. For school year 2024-2025, bus stop assignments will start displaying on Mon., July 29, 2024.

To register, visit www.duvalschools.org/busregistration for more information.

